Fire South of Green River Burns Close to 100 Acres

GREEN RIVER– A fire south of Green River burned an estimated 100 acres Tuesday, according to Bill Robinson, Green River Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief. The fire started at the Green River landfill.

Five agencies helped to extinguish the fire including, Green River Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Granger Fire Department, Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management fire crews, and Rock Springs Fire Department.

GRFD first responded to the fire at approximately 10:45 am, soon joined by the other agencies. There were about 15 trucks, three tankers, and 45 firefighters on scene.

The fire burned into the night before it was all cleaned up and all hot spots were put out.

According to Robinson, the origin of cause of the fire is still being investigated.