Flack Friday: Turning a New Page and Determining Needs and Wants

Last week I received an email from a Flack Friday reader in California. I asked him for his best advice for the column to which he replied, “In terms of your opinion — state it strongly and in your own voice.”

I’ll continue to put his advice into practice today.

Turning a New Page

Earlier this week Rock Springs High School sent out a press release stating that David Hastings had resigned from the head football coaching position. As a former player myself under Hastings and a member of the local media, I’ve spent quite a bit of time around the Rock Springs football team. I write this in pure honesty and with intent to benefit everyone.

Throughout five years, Hastings took the Tigers to the playoffs four years in a row. While the playoff appearances never resulted in a championship, Hastings did provide the Tigers with an 8-3 record in 2016 — the Tigers’ best record since the 2001-2002 undefeated championship teams.

Just like everyone else, Hastings had his weaknesses and strengths as a head coach. I have found that too often we alter our perceptions of others based on those weaknesses and strengths, especially when it comes to sports. We, including myself, do this with professional athletes, college coaches and, yes, David Hastings. Perhaps instead of focusing in on those weaknesses and strengths, we can look ahead, not behind.

It’s a known fact that there has been a losing culture for Rock Springs High School football. With that in mind, the only way to change the culture is to change the individuals involved within and around that culture. It’s my sincere wish that each of us looks within to see how we can change in order to make a difference. There will be highs and lows, but how you react to those highs and lows is the true definition of a winning culture. It’s time to turn a new page. This time let’s do it together.

Needs vs Wants

One of the greatest life skills you can develop is the ability to discern between needs and wants. You may have wanted that flashy car, but until you realized the cost of insurance and maintenance you probably graciously accepted that Honda Accord that everyone seems to be driving around.

I came across an article on ESPN that reported the drop in concussions this season in the NFL. According to article, there was a 23.8 percent drop in the number of concussions this season.

That’s a staggering number if you ask me. I also believe we can attribute it to the rule changes that nobody seemed to like this season. You’ll recall earlier in the season the frustration over the roughing the passer penalty. Last week we even saw a flag thrown for a light tap on Tom Brady’s shoulder (sorry Chiefs fans). It’s also worth mentioning the NFL’s efforts on tackling and requiring defensive players to adjust accordingly.

I’ve concluded that the drop in concussions correlates with these rule changes. This is speculation, but I would say that injuries this season have been down as well. Sure, maybe football is becoming a bit “soft” as I so often read on social media. However, don’t forget that NFL football wouldn’t quite be the same without some of our favorite players out on the field. If safety is the insurance needed to provide high quality football then count me in. I’ll change every rule if needed. Imagine if we were watching Brian Hoyer and Sean Mannion in the Super Bowl next weekend.

Needs versus wants. Live within your means. It’s easy to see and the NFL continues to be the best in the business of accomplishing this idea.

