Flack Friday: WWCC Heads to Vegas, Baker Mayfield’s Strange Comment and Changes to the CFP System

Today marks the start of the 2018 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational which is considered one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in the country.

The tournament will feature 42 teams including top ranked teams from the NCAA. Accompanying those teams will be the majority of the top wrestlers from around the country.

One of those teams participating will be the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs who currently rank second in the NJCAA rankings. The Mustangs will take on the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Cornell to name a few.

Last year, Western finished 38th overall as a team, scoring 12.5 points in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Head coach Art Castillo and the Mustangs look to improve and compete over the next two days in Vegas.

You can check out the full schedule for the tournament here.

Mysterious Mayfield

Breakups are weird and sometimes awkward, I get it. But the way that Baker Mayfield responded to playing against his former head coach, Hue Jackson, last week, revealed more about the firing of Jackson than what we have been told.

Mayfield said in his post-game interview after beating the Cincinnati Bengals, “(Jackson) Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, I don’t know. It’s just somebody that was in our locker room, asking for us to play for him and then goes to a different team we play twice a year. Everybody can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel.”

If you’ll recall, Jackson was fired he didn’t leave the Browns. According to Mayfield’s comments, it almost sounds like there was something that happened that we don’t know about. Mayfield’s claim that Jackson “left” implies that maybe Jackson was responsible for his own dismissal from the Browns. It’s odd that a rookie quarterback would have such strong feelings against his former coach who was apparently fired. Perhaps we weren’t given the full story.

Change the System

Selection Sunday is upon us. This weekend, four teams will be granted access by a committee for the opportunity to win the College Football National Championship.

Every year it seems like we find college football fans around the country in arguments over who makes it and who doesn’t. The committee is responsible for selecting the four best teams to compete for the championship. Some might view the current playoff system as more biased than the previous one.

In order to settle the long argued conflict, may I propose the solution which has been ridiculously ignored. First, defining what “best” means is an important step in finding a solution as it’s supposed to be the four best teams selected. Let me give an example, UCF has gone undefeated for two years in a row. They haven’t even been considered for a spot to compete for a championship. One could argue that their schedule is weak, but on the other hand they have won every single game for two years. Does that not make them good? There needs to be a clear definition of what “best” means and looks like.

Another important aspect to cleaning up the College Football Playoffs is expanding it to an eight-team playoff format. By doing so, you lose the intensity of the arguments. Clearly nobody is going to argue who gets the eighth spot compared to the fourth.

There will most likely be some feelings hurt over this year’s selections and it’s an unfair process of trying to select the four best teams in the current system used.

Brayden a sports and community reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.