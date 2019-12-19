Flaming Gorge Classic: GRHS Basketball Photos, Scores and Commentary

GREEN RIVER — The Flaming Gorge Classic is back in Sweetwater County for the 2019-20 high school basketball season. The three-day tournament will feature a host of teams from around the state with games being played in Rock Springs and Green River.

The Wolves will be one of many teams looking to improve during the tournament. Check here daily for photos, scores and team commentary from the scheduled games for Green River.

Photos, scores and commentary below:

Green River High School

GRHS Boys

Thursday, December 19

Green River Wolves 58 Pinedale Wranglers 51

The Wolves found their first win of the season against the Pinedale Wranglers 58-51 on Thursday afternoon.

After jumping out to a 36-20 lead at halftime, the Wolves were setting up to have their best performance of the season. Patient offense and sound defense padded the 16-point lead.

The Wranglers came back surging from behind the three-point line in the second half. A late fourth quarter comeback by Pinedale cut the Green River lead to five with under three minutes to go. However, the Wolves survived Pinedale’s threat by staying disciplined on offense and executing at the free throw line.

Green River will move on to face West Side tonight at 7:40 in Green River.













Postgame Comments from PG Jachob Fuss

Q: What kind of confidence does this win provide?

“Last week was a learning experience playing against the top four teams in the state. We just wanted to get better last weekend. Coming into this weekend we just wanted to get some dubs and keep getting better.

This win gives us a lot of confidence. We know what we have to do to win and from last weekend we know what not to do. This win gives us a lot of confidence to keep rolling and pick up some more wins.

Q: How did you guys regroup in the fourth quarter to avoid the Pinedale comeback?

“On offense we slowed the ball down. On defense we were getting a little skelter so we just took a deep breath. We got a couple easy buckets and that transitioned over to our defense. It was just a matter of getting a few stops.”

GRHS Girls

Thursday, December 19

Green River Wolves 71 Pinedale Wranglers 40