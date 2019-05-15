Forest Service Seeks Assistance Identifying Person of Interest in Roosevelt Fire Investigation

BONDURANT — Fire investigators with U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations on the Bridger-Teton National Forest are continuing their efforts to locate the person, or persons responsible for the ignition of the Roosevelt Fire.

The incident led to the loss of numerous private homes and structures in the Bondurant area, as well as serious injuries to National Forest visitors. Interviews conducted during the course of the investigation have led to a description of a person of interest in the case.

Investigators have determined the Roosevelt fire to be human caused, originating from an abandoned, or inadequately extinguished warming fire in the upper reaches of the Hoback River drainage.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The fire ignited approximately three miles west of the Upper Hoback Trailhead, on a small topographic bench, along a steep timbered slope, approximately 110 yards above the trail, on the south side of the canyon.

The area is located approximately three-quarters of a mile east of the lower reaches of Roosevelt Meadows, just inside the Sublette County line.

Investigators are seeking to identify an individual observed on the afternoon of Friday, September 14, 2018 below the point of origin. He is described as a white adult male, between the ages of 40 and 50 years old with brown hair and a short, scruffy beard.

The individual is believed to be between 5’10” and 6′ 0″ tall, weighing approximately 185-200 pounds. He was seen carrying both a hunting rifle and compound bow on his pack that day. He was reported to be glassing the north rim of the canyon for an extended

period of time. It’s believed this person may have information as to how the fire began.

Anyone with information as to the cause of the incident, or the identity of the individual observed in the area, is urged to contact U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement at 208-557-5852. Please leave a detailed message with information as to how investigators may reach you. Continued support from National Forest visitors and our citizen partners in the community is greatly appreciated.