Former GRHS Cheerleader to Take Over as Head Cheer Coach

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School recently hired a new head cheerleading coach for the 2019-2020 school year.

Replacing current coach Amber Seppala will be Allison Meredith. Meredith is the current assistant coach. Meredith has been offered the position and will take over this spring pending School Board approval.

The GRHS Cheer Program has a storied championship history and Meredith is looking forward to stepping up from her position as assistant coach to take on the head coaching duties.

“We look forward to working with Allison as our new GRHS Cheerleading Head Coach. Allison has put in considerable time as our Assistant Coach this past year. Allison is well aware of the tradition of championship excellence within our program as she was a member of the GRHS Cheer Team while in high school,” Tony Beardsley, SWCSD #2 District Activities Director said.

In addition to Meredith’s role as assistant cheerleading coach, she also has experience as a gymnastics coach in Rock Springs.

Meredith’s cheerleading experience includes:

GRHS Team Captain

Multiple GRHS State Championship Teams/Performances

High School State Honors

High School All-American Selection

High School Top All-American Selection

“Coach Meredith has already put a plan in place for the cheerleading program moving forward. I look forward to assisting Allison in her effort to sustain and continue to grow our outstanding tradition in competitive cheerleading,” Beardsley said.

Meredith is currently employed by Peak Performance Physical Therapy.