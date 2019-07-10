Four Mom’s Clothing Drive Helps Families in Need Get Back to School Clothes

ROCK SPRINGS– The 6th annual Four Mom’s Clothing Drive will take place August 5 and 6, just in time for back to school.

Everything at the clothing drive is donated and free. There will be used clothes, shoes, coats, back packs, and more available. All sizes will be available. This event aims to help families in need get “new” to them school clothes.

The clothing drive will be hosted at the Old American Legion Building at 543 Broadway St, Rock Springs.

The clothing drive will be open from 8 am to 5 pm each day at the Old American Legion Building at 543 Broadway St, Rock Springs.

The Four Moms, Nikki Faigl, Becci Kennison Messick, Lisa Coursey, and Michelle Kennison, extend a big thank you to all who have donated.

“This event would not be possible without our amazing community’s support!,” Faigl said.

Donations are being accepted until August 1. Please contact Nikki Faigl at 307-371-2365 or Becci Messick at 307-371-1277 to make arrangements to drop off.