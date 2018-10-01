Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 Hosts Donation Drive for Firefighters

GREEN RIVER–The Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 in Green River is hosting a steak dinner and donation drop off for the firefighters currently fighting fires in Wyoming on Friday, October 5.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350 is located at 88 N 2nd East, Green River.

Dinner is $16, but with a donation or a case of water, dinner will be $14. The dinner plate includes steak, a veggie, potato salad, and dessert. For kids who do not want a steak dinner, there will be hotdogs and chips for $5.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Suggested donation items include: