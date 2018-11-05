Fraternal Order of Police, Green River Lodge #2 Endorses John Grossnickle for Sheriff

The Fraternal Order of Police, Green River Lodge #2 would like to give their endorsement of candidate John Grossnickle for Sheriff.

John Grossnickle’s views and opinions for the health and benefits of local Law Enforcement and the community has been expressed in open forums.

“John Grossnickle’s experience combined with his education would create an ideal Sheriff if elected.”

– President of the fop lodge 32

After speaking to the FOP and while following John Grossnickle’s campaign, it was discovered that his views and opinions were like those of the Fraternal Order of Police; their mission statement is as follows:

“To support and defend the Constitution of the United States; to inculcate loyalty and allegiance to the United States of America; to promote and foster the enforcement of law and order; to improve the individual and collective proficiency of our members in the performance of their duties; to encourage fraternal, educational, charitable and social activities among law enforcement officers; to advocate and strive for uniform application of the civil service merit system for appointment and promotion; to support the improvement of the standard of living and working conditions of the law enforcement profession through every legal and ethical means available; to create and maintain tradition of esprit de corps insuring fidelity to duty under all conditions and circumstances; to cultivate a spirit of fraternalism and mutual helpfulness among our members and the people we serve; to increase the efficiency of the law enforcement profession and thus more firmly to establish the confidence of the  public in the service dedicated to the protection of life and property.”

-President of the FOP Lodge #2

