Fraternal Order of Police, Green River Lodge #2 Endorses John Grossnickle for Sheriff

The Fraternal Order of Police, Green River Lodge #2 would like to give their endorsement of candidate John Grossnickle for Sheriff.
John Grossnickle’s views and opinions for the health and benefits of local Law Enforcement and the community has been expressed in open forums.
“John Grossnickle’s experience combined with his education would create an ideal Sheriff if elected.”
– President of the fop lodge 32
After speaking to the FOP and while following John Grossnickle’s campaign, it was discovered that his views and opinions were like those of the Fraternal Order of Police; their mission statement is as follows:
-President of the FOP Lodge #2
