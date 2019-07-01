Freda Mae Dankert (July 3, 1948 – June 27, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Freda Mae Dankert, 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Freda died following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Rock Springs on July 3, 1948, the daughter of James Fred Mobley and Irene Francis Campbell.

Freda attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She married James Russell Dankert in Casper, Wyoming on August 21, 1969 and he preceded her in death on September 14, 1998.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed going for rides and going to the river. She loved collecting Elvis memorabilia and electronic holiday dolls.

Survivors include two daughters Kathy Walsh and Linda Lamoreaux both of Rock Springs; three brothers Billy Mobley of Casper, Wyoming, Bobby Mobley of Idaho and Rick Mobley of Texas; her former son-in-law Kristopher Lamoreaux, Sr of Rock Springs; three grandchildren Jamie Fauvelle, Kendra Herrin and companion Josh Barron and Kristopher Lamoreaux, Jr.; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Michael Walsh; and her twin brother Tommy Mobley.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Monday, one hour prior to services.

