Fremont Motors Donates to BGC of Sweetwater County

PRESS RELEASE – The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received a generous donation of $930 from Fremont Motors in Rock Springs. Fremont Motors donated a portion of their proceeds made during the month of April to their organization.

“We are excited to be able to partner with Fremont Motors this year to raise funds for the club,” said BGC of Sweetwater County CEO, Lisa Stewart. “We cannot thank them enough for their generous donation that will continue to help us serve children in our community.”

Juvenile violent crime escalates between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on school days.The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is a safe haven for youth in the community. They provide a safe place for youth to go after school as well as in the summertime. They provide programs to their members in the areas of sport and recreation, education, arts, health and wellness, career development, as well as character and leadership.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County contact CEO, Lisa Stewart at bgcofsw@gmail.com or (307) 382-2639.