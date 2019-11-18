Game and Fish Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Poacher

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Game and Fish Department Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally killed near Superior, Wyoming this weekend.

Roosa said he is hoping to receive a tip from the public, someone who might have been in the area and saw something, after the animal was discovered over the weekend, approximately two miles east of Superior, off of County Road 18.

“The head and antlers were removed and all edible portions of the deer were left to waste,” Roosa said. “I believe the deer might have been shot around November 14th or 15th.”

Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 1-307-777-4330 for out-of-state calls. Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Andy Roosa at 307-350-4204, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at 1-307-875-3223.

Poaching information may also be texted. Text keyword WGFD a message to TIP411 (847-411). Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.