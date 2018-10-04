Game Preview: Wolves Seek to Tie Red Devils in Conference Play

EVANSTON — The Green River Wolves seek to tie conference records against the Evanston Red Devils. Green River currently sits at 0-2 in conference play while Evanston is 1-1.

Last week’s homecoming loss dropped the Wolves to an overall 1-4 record. However, that 1-4 record is not an accurate tool to judge the team’s talent. Green River lost earlier in the season by two points to Rawlins and by ten last week against Jackson.

Evanston is among the top five teams in 3A football. The Red Devils are 4-1 on the season and are coming off a 20-point loss last week against Cody.

Game Notes

The Red Devils are one of the best in the business when it comes to the run game. Evanston averages 286 yards on the ground and rely upon running back Tyus Cornia for most of the action in the backfield. Green River can expect a heavy dose of Cornia as Evanston averages 42 rushing attempts per game.

The Wolves have had trouble against the run game. One of the biggest takeaways from this game will be the battle up front. The Wolves’ defensive line will need to control the line of scrimmage in order to slow down the rush attack Evanston is bound to put together.

Both the Wolves and Red Devils each have 11 turnovers on the season. It’s worth keeping an eye out for how each team executes on possessions. Limiting mistakes like penalties and turnovers is always a significant factor in any football game, however, It becomes more of a factor when both teams have similar tendencies.

Green River showed last week that the offense can put points on the board and execute. The Wolves scored two touchdowns against Jackson in the last three minutes of the game. Despite the loss, the Wolves do carry confidence on the offensive side of the ball into the matchup against the Red Devils. Using that momentum from last week could give the Wolves their second win of the season and tie Evanston in conference play.

Game Info

Kickoff between the Wolves and Red Devils is scheduled for 7:00 pm in Evanston, Wyoming at Kay Fackrell Stadium. Weather for the game is forecasted scattered showers with a high of 63 and a low of 61.