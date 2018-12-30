Gamers Get Ready: Comics and Gamers Con is Coming to Rock Springs January 11-12

Comics and Gamers Con is coming to Rock Springs? Yes, yes it is.

The event kicks off the new year on Friday and Saturday, January 11th and 12th at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Doors open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Discount tickets are available now at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Dugout Collectables and Games on North Front Street in Rock Springs.

Family fun for all. We are giving away two scholarships to Western Wyoming Community College for video gaming. Everyone is eligible to compete for the scholarships.

Featured Events and Tournaments:

Smash Bros and Smash Ultimate $250 scholarship

Mario Kart Deluxe 8 tournament $250 scholarship

Cosplay/best costume cash $300 prizes

VRcade will have virtual reality machines

Magic tournaments and training by Desert Keep

War Hammer tournaments training by Dugout Gaming

Kids Zone Go Carts, Beyblade tournaments, and a scavenger hunt with prizes by Dugout Gaming will also be part of the fun during Comics and Gamers Con.

Discount tickets at Dugout Collectables and Games and the Rock Springs Chamber are just $10 which includes both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets will also be available at the door for $10 on Friday and $15 Saturday.

Tickets are also available online at www.comicsandgamercon.com. Children 5 and under get in free.

