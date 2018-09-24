Gas up the Tank and go Find Some Ghouls: A Haunted Wyo Road Trip

Stop 3

Gebo, WY: Gebo is an abandoned coal town. Reports of crying, noisy spirits and a general feeling of distress all add up to a trip that isn’t for the faint of heart.

Stop 4

Atlantic City, WY: Formerly a booming mining town, Atlantic City is said to host a slew of ghostly figures and inexplicable apparitions.

Stop 5

South Pass City, WY: South Pass City was originally established as a mining town. Now abandoned and in vicinity of the Oregon Trail, the town is said to have an atmosphere of unease caused by agitated spirits.

Stop 6

Winton, WY: Chances are if you live in Sweetwater County, you’ve heard tell of this abandoned town. Featured on the popular TV show “Ghost Hunters”, Winton’s atmosphere and dilapidated structures are said to carry a palpable paranormal energy.

Stop 7

Point of Rocks, WY: If you’re looking for a ghostly experience in Point of Rocks, your best bet is to make a trip at night. With claims of a stagecoach murder and repeated Native American attacks, there’s no telling what kind of supernatural activity you might encounter.

Safe Travels!