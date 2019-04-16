Gathering of Friends for Dave Ahern Lewis

Dave was born on October 11, 1950 in New York, New York. In the early 1950s, his family moved to Beirut, Lebanon where he spent a considerable part of his childhood. His family returned to New York City where he attended high school. He later worked with a local tree business where he learned his life-long trade.

In the early 1980s, Dave moved to Rock Springs and worked as a manager for Ava Apartments. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of the State of New York followed by a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from the University of Wyoming in 1995. A certified arborist by the International Society of Arboriculture, Dave owned and operated Lewis Tree Service for over twenty-five years, providing tree care to residents throughout Sweetwater County.

Dave was an avid traveler, always eager to share his adventures with friends and family, whether it was hitch-hiking from Turkey to Germany in the late ‘70s or spending time learning Spanish in southern Mexico. He loved to read and to listen to National Public Radio; he was always ready to debate politics and discuss history. Dave served on the Board of Directors of the Sweetwater Community Chest and supported various charitable causes pertaining to animal rights, national parks, and public libraries.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Patricia Ahern Lewis, and father, Albert Reedy Lewis, and his great aunt Bessy, all of New York. He is survived by his sister, Sally Powers, brother-in-law, Thomas Powers, and nephew, Arian Powers, of San Diego, California, and his faithful cat Tonk. It was his wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.

Dave “Davey Bear” Lewis will always be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, quick wit, and generous spirit.