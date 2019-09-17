George Albert Lytle (January 17, 1950 – September 12, 2019)

We lost one of the good ones today. Self described non-conformist, romantic dreamer and worshiper of Mother Earth.

George was born January 17, 1950 in Casper, WY to Verna Searle and George Albert Lytle, the last of five boys. After his father’s death in 1955, the family moved to San Diego where George began his reign of running amok and living his life on his terms. George’s greatest joy was his daughter Brandi Kristine Lytle (Leon).

George in his lifetime worked several jobs in San Diego, CA, Piceance Creek CO, and Green River, WY and retired in 2010 to begin his “Life of Leisure” growing tomatoes and perfecting raspberry jalapeno jam.

George married his best friend Teresa “Tree” Messerly-Lytle January 8, 1999 and began another adventure of craziness and unconditional love.

He is survived by his wife Tree; daughter Brandi; brother-in-laws Tony(Carol) and Tom Messerly; mother-in-law Virginia Messerly; grandchildren Doug Wilson, Kayla Wilson, Alissa Leon, Nicole Leon and Jordan Leon; nephew Mark (Jennifer) Lytle; nieces Sheri (Mark) Barlow, Haley Messerly, Tara (Aaron) Durga, and several nieces, nephews and cousins around the country.

George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert (Bob), Kenneth (Kenny), Frank and Stephen (Steve), and father-in-Law Moose Messerly. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in November with a Thanksgiving Theme as that was his most favorite holiday.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.