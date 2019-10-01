Get Your Tickets for the 2019 ‘Great Catsby’ Fur Ball

Enjoy a night out while supporting the Red Desert Humane Society at their Annual Fur Ball.
This year’s theme will be the “Great Catsby”.
The night includes dinner, a cash bar, live & silent auctions and awesome raffle prizes!
🗓 HOLLIDAY INN BALLROOM
October 19, 2019
Doors open at 5pm
🎟 TICKETS
$40 in advance
or $45 at the door
Tickets are vailable at :
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Red Desert Humane Society or Rock Springs URA
VIP Tables
$400 for table of 8 // $500 for table of 10
Call Holly at (307) 350-9182 to reserve your table today!
