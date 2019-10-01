Get Your Tickets for the 2019 ‘Great Catsby’ Fur Ball

Enjoy a night out while supporting the Red Desert Humane Society at their Annual Fur Ball.

This year’s theme will be the “Great Catsby”.

The night includes dinner, a cash bar, live & silent auctions and awesome raffle prizes!

🗓 HOLLIDAY INN BALLROOM

October 19, 2019

Doors open at 5pm 🎟 TICKETS

$40 in advance

or $45 at the door

Tickets are vailable at :

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Red Desert Humane Society or Rock Springs URA

VIP Tables

$400 for table of 8 // $500 for table of 10

Call Holly at (307) 350-9182 to reserve your table today!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.