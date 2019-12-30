Get Your Tickets to the 7th Annual Red Tie Gala Fundraiser

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to present the 7th Annual Red Tie Gala.

The Red Tie Gala is the Foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year with the sole purpose of raising money for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

When Saturday, February 1st

Doors open 5PM Where 3320 Yellowstone Rd.

More About the Red Tie Gala

Last year’s event was a tremendous success; approximately 500 guests attended raising just over $140,000 through a hosted live auction, silent auction, raffle games, and sponsorships!

Proceeds from last year’s Red Tie Gala enabled the Foundation to purchase a new transport ventilator for our Respiratory Department, a mobile ultrasound machine for our Nursing Staff, pediatric foreign body removal tools for General Surgery, and portable chemotherapy pumps, stationary chemotherapy pumps, and zero gravity poles for our Cancer Center.

Tickets are available online at HERE, at the hospital’s help desk, or by contacting the Foundation at (307) 352-8234.

