Girl Scouts to Serve Spaghetti Lunch Following Veteran’s Freedom Run on Saturday

GREEN RIVER– This Saturday, November 9, is the third annual Veteran’s Freedom Run/Walk, hosted by the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28.

As per tradition, following the Veteran’s Freedom Run/Walk the Girl Scouts will serve a Veteran’s spaghetti lunch for all local Veteran’s and their families.

The spaghetti lunch will take place noon to 2 pm at Golden Hour Senior Center. The Girl Scouts will also deliver spaghetti lunches to homebound veterans in Green River. To arrange a lunch delivery within Green River, contact Kris Sherwin at 307-927-1699.

The Veteran’s Freedom Walk also features the Veteran’s 1 Mile Escort, which is free to participate in. Veterans and their families are escorted by the Girl Scouts, led by the Boy Scouts Troop 312 Color Guard.

The 10K, 5K, and 1 mile run/walk starts at 9 am, with the Veteran’s 1 Mile Escort proceeding it. The races and the mile escort start and finish at the American Legion building in Green River, 38 N. Center St.

For more information regarding the Veteran’s Freedom Walk, visit the Facebook event page here.