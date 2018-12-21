Give the Gift of Squeaky Clean Car Detailing with That Gurl 307

So its a few days before Christmas, and you just can’t figure out that one final gift to complete your holiday shopping for your loved ones.

Well here’s a thought…everyone loves a good vehicle detail, right? Especially this time of year when your ride can go from shiny to swiney at the drop of a snowflake.

And that’s where That Gurl 307 comes in.

That Gurl 307 offers top level, quality car detailing both inside and out, and at a very affordable price.

Right now, That Gurl 307 has Christmas gift certificates available for just $95 that includes a complete cleaning and shampooing of your vehicle.

No matter if you keep your vehicle clean and comfortable, or you live in your car, That Gurl 307 will have you rolling down the highway in style.

Just give Stephanie a call at (307) 448-0026 and get you Christmas gift certificate now.

Your friends and family will love you for it!

