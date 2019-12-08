Part 2 of 4 – The Miracles of Christmas Series

Christmas is a time of joy for many. More important than the gifts that we receive, we must remember that Jesus is the reason for the season and that God performed some extraordinary miracles during the Christmas season. One of those miracles is that God came to earth 2,000 years ago to personally connect with us. Of all the ways God could have chosen to communicate to us, He decided to become one of us.

Philippians 2:6-8 Though He was God, He did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. 7 Instead, He gave up His divine privileges; He took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When He appeared in human form, 8 He humbled Himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross. Jesus was and is God, yet He didn’t cling to the advantages of that status. When the time came, He set aside the privileges of deity and became a human yet lived a sinless, obedient life but died a sinners death on a cross for all of us.

The thought that God would become man is simply without parallel in any other faith. It truly is a miracle of grand proportion. But why would God do this?

Advertisement - Story continues below...

God Became Human So That We Could Relate To Him

God wanted to connect with us in a very intentional way. He wanted us to relate to Him and desired to communicate with us. To accomplish this, God sent His son Jesus into the world. The Bible says that Jesus was just like us. He was born like us and grew like us and had the same difficulties, temptations, and needs as we do. The question is: why would Jesus leave the glory of heaven to enter into a sin filled earth? The answer: to relate to us. This is a great miracle; it is one of the greatest events to ever occur in the history of the universe. But there is more to it than just a relationship, Jesus came for a greater purpose. We read this in:

Hebrews 2:17 Therefore, it was necessary for Him to be made in every respect like us, His brothers and sisters, so that He could be our merciful and faithful High Priest before God. Then He could offer a sacrifice that would take away the sins of the people.

It is true that Jesus came to this earth so that we could be in relationship with Him, but He also came to protect us. He came to get our attention.

God Became Human So He Could Alert Us To Our Problem

There are many problems that we all experience in the world today. Poverty, addiction, hunger, and political issues are among the large list, but in reality we have a much bigger problem. We have a spiritual problem. Our problem is sin.

Romans 3:23 For all have sinned and fall short of God’s glorious standard.

The truth is, with sin, our hearts are in bad shape. Sin not only pulls us away from God in this life, but it can also separate us from God for eternity. God sent Jesus to alarm us of our serious heart condition because He knew of the eternal ramifications. However, He didn’t come just to alarm us of our problem, He came to fix it.

God Became Human So He Could Personally Fix Our Problem

Much like an unhealthy heart needs medical attention, an unhealthy spiritual heart needs attention too. We need help from the outside, help from someone qualified and capable of helping us. God became human so that He could personally fix our sin problem. Jesus is the only one qualified to help us.

Jesus knew that the only way we could have a new heart was to sacrifice His life for us. Listen to Isaiah’s Prophecy about Jesus hundreds of years before He came to this earth as a human:

Isaiah 53:3-6 He was despised and rejected—a man of sorrows, acquainted with deepest grief. We turned our backs on Him and looked the other way. He was despised, and we did not care. 4 Yet it was our weaknesses He carried; it was our sorrows that weighed Him down. And we thought His troubles were a punishment from God, a punishment for His own sins! 5 But He was pierced for our rebellion, crushed for our sins. He was beaten so we could be whole. He was whipped so we could be healed. 6 All of us, like sheep, have strayed away. We have left God’s paths to follow our own. Yet the Lord laid on Him the sins of us all.

What doctor do you know would go through this on your behalf? Jesus is referenced as the great physician throughout scripture and He did this for us. For our sins, He paid the price for our death. God became human to demonstrate His great love for us by fixing our heart problem through giving up His life on the cross and all we have to do is accept His sacrifice.

Romans 10:9-10 If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by confessing with your mouth that you are saved.

The great news is, because of this we will never have to experience another heart procedure again. Scripture tells us that when Jesus died on the cross, He offered us a new heart. Jesus provided a heart transplant and with our new heart we can spend eternity with Him.