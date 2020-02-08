GR Cheer Coach Nominated For Coach of The Year Award

The Green River High School head Cheer coach Allison Luna has been nominated for the 2020 Wyoming Cheer Coach of the Year.

This is Luna’s first year taking over the GRHS cheer program. She is very dedicated to not only rebuilding the program, but she puts all her efforts into her athletes to make them the best they can be on and off the mat. Luna’s team is her family. The bond she has built with these athletes is unbreakable.

Come support the GRHS cheer team and coach Luna on March 5 for their spirit showcase.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The 2020 Wyoming Cheer Coach of the Year will be announced at the State Spirit Competition on March 11.