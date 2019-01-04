Granger Swears In New Mayor and Council Members

GRANGER– The Town of Granger swore in its new mayor, as well as two returning council members and two new council members at their city council meeting Thursday night.

Newly elected mayor Bradly McCollum, and newly elected councilors John Dunivin, who was elected to the city council by write-in vote, and Karen Cukale took their oath of office Thursday night.

Returning council members Travis Ames and Susie Jorensen were also sworn in at the council meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cukale and Jorensen were elected to serve two-year terms, while Dunivin and Ames were elected to serve four-year terms.