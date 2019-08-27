Green River and Rock Springs Tennis to Host Military Appreciation and Student Benefit

GREEN RIVER– The Green River and Rock Springs High School tennis teams will host a Military Appreciation Night and Student Benefit on Thursday, August 29 in Green River at their dual.

All military veterans and those currently enlisted are invited to attend and be recognized before the matches for their service.

There will be hot dogs available (free for military members) for purchase to help support Jaciel Granados and his family for their medical expenses.

Matches begin at 4 pm at GRHS with pre-match festivities beginning at 3:45 pm.