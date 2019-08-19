Green River City Council Agenda for August 20

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, August 20 at 7 pm.

The Green River City Council will consider approval of a Technical Assistance Grant from Wyoming Main Street, awarded to the Green River URA/Main Street Agency. The grant is in the amount of $8,080.

The purpose of the grant is for obtaining a feasibility study regarding the location and development of a second grocery store to be located downtown.

The City of Green River is not responsible for funding the grant match. Wild Sage Market will provide the cash match in the amount of $2,020.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: August 20, 2019 Council Meeting

Presentations

  • Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport New Capacity Purchase Program Update
  • URA/Main Street Update

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Reappointment of Tim Knight to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to Approve the Grant Agreement between the Wyoming Business Council and the City of Green River on behalf of the Green River URA/Main Street Agency
  • Consideration to Authorize the Release of Retainage for the Greenbelt Crack Seal and Seal Coat Project
  • Consideration of Release of Retainage for Cease & Transfer- Landfill Closure Construction
  • Consideration of Release of Retainage for 2019 Slurry Seal Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

