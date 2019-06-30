Green River Little League State Champions Gather Together for 20-Year Anniversary

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Park in Green River was the site of the 20-year anniversary for the 1999 Green River Little League baseball team that took home the state championship.

Players, coaches and their families gathered for the first time in two decades to reflect on the memories of the magical 1999 season. Green River won the state title which was hosted in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The little league sluggers marched through the tournament and dominated Laramie in the state title game 13-5.

While the memories are faintly remembered by the players, the friendships built have withheld the test of time.

Members of the team included:

Manager – Steve Core

Coaches – Ralph Wall and Bob Pickle

Players – Pat Core, Ryan Wall, Bobby Pickle, Raymond Huntington, Tyrell Anderson, Brian Jenson, Cody Lamb, Kyle Dudzik, Shandyrn Trumble, Mike Brown, Charles Emmitt, Casey Cutler and Bryan Campos.

Check out photos of the team and bracket from the championship tournament: