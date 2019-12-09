GRHS Boys Basketball | 2019 Preview

The 2019-20 Green River High School winter sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 winter sports season at GRHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Wolves!

GRHS BOYS BASKETBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Laurie Ivie



2018 Results: Lost in the consolation semifinals at the 4A state tournament.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We have another group of high character kids who work extremely hard on and off the court. Their work ethic and dedication to each other, their school, and the sport of basketball are always in check. Most all of our players have been in our program since their freshman year. They have great team chemistry, and they know our offensive and defensive systems and philosophies.

Building confidence early on will be important for our players. We are returning zero starters, and have some players that will be contributing significantly this year with limited/no varsity minutes/experience from last season. The speed and physicality required to compete in 4A basketball skyrockets at the varsity level.

We are working with a great group of young men. They are learners, leaders, and workers. The energy, motivation, and communication in the gym has been unbelievable. We are looking forward to learning and growing together as a team. Our goal is simple: Get better every single day. I look forward to going through that process with them.”

MY THOUGHTS

Stepping up and building off of last year’s success will be the theme for the Green River Wolves.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Wolves basketball team made the state tournament last season. The team also finished with a winning record and competed for a regional championship.

Green River will lack varsity experience on this year’s roster. The team graduated all five starters from last year and will rely heavily upon new faces to step up and lead the team. However, this year’s team has a chemistry and understanding of the program that will serve them well throughout the season.

The Wolves will have the advantage of opening up their season against some of the best 4A teams. Cheyenne East, Natrona, Cheyenne Central, and Sheridan will challenge the Wolves early on in the first tournament. Playing tough competition to begin the season should help build Green River’s confidence and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Head coach Laurie Ivie expects to be in the state tournament again this year. There is certainly room at the table for Green River. How well this team overcomes adversity will be the key to getting back to state.

2019 BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 📅

*Bold indicates home event 12/12-14 – Strannigan Invite – TBA

12/19-21 – Flaming Gorge Classic – TBA

01/09-11 – Cheyenne Invite – TBA

01/17 – Thunder Basin – 7:30 p.m.

01/23 – Evanston Schools – 7:30 p.m.

01/25 – Jackson Hole High School – 4:00 p.m.

02/01 – Star Valley High School – 5:00 p.m. 02/06 – Rock Springs High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/08 – Kelly Walsh High School – 2:30 p.m.



02/14 – Riverton High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/15 – Cody High School – 4:30 p.m.

02/20 – Evanston Schools – 7:30 p.m.

02/22 – Jackson Hole High School – 4:00 p.m.

02/27 – Rock Springs High School – 7:30 p.m.

02/29 – Star Valley High School – 5:00 p.m.

03/05-07 – Regional Tournament @ Evanston – TBA

03/12-14 – State Tournament @ Casper – TBA

