GRHS Class of 2000 Planning 20th Reunion, Looking for Classmates

The Green River High School Class of 2000 is planning their 20th class reunion this summer. They are collecting information and trying to locate their classmates, even if they do not plan on attending the reunion.

This reunion will also include a tribute to classmates who have passed.

If you are a graduate of the GRHS Class of 2000, please take 3 minutes and fill out this quick poll so we have your information.

The class is also looking for a few individuals, local or otherwise, to help with planning, set-up, execution, etc. Please let us know in the poll if you can help.

You can keep informed of the reunion and Class of 2000 information on the Facebook page located here.

If you have any questions, please contact via the Facebook page or Kim Richardson at krichardsonx6@gmail.com