GRHS’ Finch Signs with Western Soccer

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School student-athlete Raena Finch signed her national letter of intent Monday afternoon to play soccer at Western Wyoming Community College.

Despite having played soccer since recreation league as a kid, Finch didn’t think seriously about playing at the collegiate level until she was approached by Western.

“I actually decided last minute. When the coach reached out to me, I thought, oh, maybe I really can do this,” Finch said.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Soccer is by far Finch’s favorite sport, and she is excited to continue playing after her high school graduation. She hopes she can bring some fun along with her to the Lady Mustang team.

“Just a lot of positivity,” she said of what she wants to bring to Western’s soccer team. “I want to have fun.”

Green River High School girls soccer coach, Chris Nielsen, said Finch has a lot of natural talent.

Finch has been playing on the varsity team her entire high school career.

Finch plans to study business managing and then she would like to go to cosmetology school.