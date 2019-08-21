GRHS Volleyball | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Green River High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



GRHS VOLLEYBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Rikki Shantz



2018 Results: Missed the 2018 State Tournament

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“There are a lot of returners but we’re missing Katie Banks from last year who was a really big part of our team. Katie has been a powerhouse in 4A for the last four years. I think a lot of people see that’s she’s gone and they assume that Green River will struggle. But I don’t think it will be that way. We have kids who want to work hard and want to compete. Hopefully, we’ll surprise some people



We have five seniors and that’s kind of a high number for Green River. We’ll have some good senior leadership but we also have some young kids looking to play big roles.



We can always get better at passing, defense and ball control. That changes games and I’m never satisfied with it. I always look to improve on that kind of stuff.



Strength wise I think we have a good offensive threat. We have a lot of kids that can terminate a rally. It’s just getting them the ball which means we have to pass a little better and serve a little tougher.



Our goal is always to make it to state and win some games at state. That’s possible this year. They reconfigured the conferences last year and it was a learning experience. There were more teams in the mix and I think we got caught up in that a little bit.



Our kids come to compete every day and that’s all you can ask.”



RISING STARS

Madelyn Heiser – Outside Hitter

Kayde Strauss – Setter

Ashelynn Birch – Middle/Outside Hitter

MY THOUGHTS

The 2018 season was the first time the Wolves missed the state volleyball tournament since 2014. Katie Banks was a major part of those four straight state tournament appearances for the Lady Wolves. Green River volleyball has leaned heavily upon the shoulders of Banks the last couple of years who exited the team after graduating. While the impact of her loss is felt, there is plenty of opportunity for this team to overcome the gap that was left.

Green River brings in a healthy mix of old and young to the 2019 season. A total of five seniors will return to the roster. Senior leadership will be the wild card to this volleyball team and their attempt to make it back to the state tournament.

As it is with most sports, the little things matter. The Lady Wolves have the capability to make it back to the state tournament if they come ready and willing to improve upon the “little things” each day.





2019 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 📅

08/30 – @ Cokeville High School – TBA

08/31 – @ Cokeville High School – TBA

09/06-07 – @ Gillette Invite – TBA

09/12 – vs. Rock Springs High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/14 – @ Cody High School – 1:00 p.m.

09/19 – vs. Mountain View High School – 7:00 p.m. 09/21 – vs. Kelly Walsh High School – 2:00 p.m.

09/26 – vs. Evanston High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/28 – @ Jackson Hole High School – 1:00 p.m.

10/03 – @ Lyman High School – 7:00 p.m.

10/05 – vs. Star Valley High School – 1:00 p.m.

10/08 – @ Cheyenne East High School – 5:00 p.m.

10/11 – Riverton High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/17 – @ Evanston High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/19 – vs. Jackson Hole High School – 2:00 p.m.

10/24 – @ Rock Springs High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/26 – @ Star Valley High School – 2:00 p.m.

11/01-02 – Regional Volleyball Tournament @ Cody – TBA

11/07-09 – State Volleyball Tournament @ Casper – TBA

