GRHS Wolves of the Week 10/1-10/7

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺
I would like to nominate Dioselyn Batista and Eve Soldner as Wolf of the Week. In their
American Literature class they have both been instrumental in leading discussions
about difficult topics in drawing parallels to early American writings and issues and
topics in today's news. They display a keen insight and willingness to share their
opinions in a positive and constructive manner while keeping it focused on the literature
-Nominated by: Mr. Brad Skinner GRHS Language Arts Teacher
Kaisa Arnell
For this week’s Wolf of the Week, I would like to nominate Kaisa Arnell. Kaisa has been
an absolutely wonderful student to have in my class. She works hard every day in all
that she does and exceeds expectations. On top of this, she participates in a very
competitive and time demanding extracurricular. This causes her to miss a lot of
school, but Kaisa comes in early before school starts to get caught up in work that she
has missed. Kaisa is more than deserving of this award.
-Nominated by: Mr. Colt Klements GRHS Language Arts Teacher
James King
I would like to nominate James King for Language Arts Wolf of the Week. James is
always prepared and enthusiastic about learning. He is a great group leader, and his
peers truly look up to him. It is nice to be welcomed with a smile especially early in the
morning!
-Nominated by: Ms. Diane Woodd GRHS Language Arts Teacher
Dawson Peter
It is my pleasure to nominate Dawson Peter for Wolf of the Week. I appreciate
Dawson’s excellent attendance, positive attitude, and strong work ethic. His excitement
for learning is contagious. I really enjoy having Dawson in my classroom.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Hilary Hollihan Leavitt GRHS Language Arts Teacher
Tyson Gardea
I would like to nominate Tyson Gardea for Wolf of the Week. I have observed Tyson do
the right thing, even when it wasn’t the easiest thing to do. He also has been a positive
leader with younger students.
-Nominated by: Mrs. Spring Jones GRHS Social Worker
Garrett Harris
Garrett Harris is an extremely hard working individual who always goes out of his way to
help our department with whatever needs completed. He worked most of the summer
finishing a project for the Commissary Ranch Association, finished the Tee Box Markers
for Rolling Green Country Club and recently completed a project for the Dustin Shillcox
Foundation. He is a tireless worker who strives to do his best at all times.
-Nominated by: Mr. Tom Wilson GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher
Kaycee Olsen
Kaycee Olsen is a Welding 2 student who dedicated much of her summer to helping
with the Commissary Ranch Association Project, designed and built a prototype coaster
project and assisted with the finish of the Tee Box Markers for Rolling Green Country
Club. Kaycee is honest, very hard working and a pleasure to have in class.
-Nominated by: Mr. Tom Wilson GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher
