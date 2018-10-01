GRHS Wolves of the Week 10/1-10/7

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺



Dioselyn Batista/ Eve Soldner

I would like to nominate Dioselyn Batista and Eve Soldner as Wolf of the Week. In their

American Literature class they have both been instrumental in leading discussions

about difficult topics in drawing parallels to early American writings and issues and

topics in today's news. They display a keen insight and willingness to share their

opinions in a positive and constructive manner while keeping it focused on the literature

-Nominated by: Mr. Brad Skinner GRHS Language Arts Teacher

Kaisa Arnell

For this week’s Wolf of the Week, I would like to nominate Kaisa Arnell. Kaisa has been

an absolutely wonderful student to have in my class. She works hard every day in all

that she does and exceeds expectations. On top of this, she participates in a very

competitive and time demanding extracurricular. This causes her to miss a lot of

school, but Kaisa comes in early before school starts to get caught up in work that she

has missed. Kaisa is more than deserving of this award.

-Nominated by: Mr. Colt Klements GRHS Language Arts Teacher

James King

I would like to nominate James King for Language Arts Wolf of the Week. James is

always prepared and enthusiastic about learning. He is a great group leader, and his

peers truly look up to him. It is nice to be welcomed with a smile especially early in the

morning!

-Nominated by: Ms. Diane Woodd GRHS Language Arts Teacher

Dawson Peter

It is my pleasure to nominate Dawson Peter for Wolf of the Week. I appreciate

Dawson’s excellent attendance, positive attitude, and strong work ethic. His excitement

for learning is contagious. I really enjoy having Dawson in my classroom.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Hilary Hollihan Leavitt GRHS Language Arts Teacher

Tyson Gardea

I would like to nominate Tyson Gardea for Wolf of the Week. I have observed Tyson do

the right thing, even when it wasn’t the easiest thing to do. He also has been a positive

leader with younger students.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Spring Jones GRHS Social Worker

Garrett Harris

Garrett Harris is an extremely hard working individual who always goes out of his way to

help our department with whatever needs completed. He worked most of the summer

finishing a project for the Commissary Ranch Association, finished the Tee Box Markers

for Rolling Green Country Club and recently completed a project for the Dustin Shillcox

Foundation. He is a tireless worker who strives to do his best at all times.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tom Wilson GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher

Kaycee Olsen

Kaycee Olsen is a Welding 2 student who dedicated much of her summer to helping

with the Commissary Ranch Association Project, designed and built a prototype coaster

project and assisted with the finish of the Tee Box Markers for Rolling Green Country

Club. Kaycee is honest, very hard working and a pleasure to have in class.

-Nominated by: Mr. Tom Wilson GRHS Industrial Arts Teacher

**Each student selected as a Student of the Week is invited to stop by Birch Family Dental to receive some FREE swag for their hard work and efforts.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.