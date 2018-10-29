GRHS Wolves of the Week 10/29-11/4

🐺 Wolves of the Week 🐺

Macey Montoya

I would like to nominate Macey Montoya for Wolf of the Week. She is a dedicated and engaged student in Conceptual Chemistry. She is also a great classmate. She is helpful, patient and kind to others.

-Nominated by: Mrs. Megan Allen, GRHS Science Teacher

Anthony Mitchell

#24 Senior Anthony Mitchell is a two way starter for the wolves. He is a starter at Inside Linebacker and Tight End. He trains hard in the off-season and has proven leadership qualities. He leads the defense with tackles and a returning all-state player. Anthony plays the game with intensity on Fridays and also in practice. Anthony also had two punt block this season. Thanks for all the hard work and dedication to the Wolves football program.

-Nominated by: Mr. Marty Wrage, GRHS Football Coach

#22 Senior Kyle Ivie started every game at Linebacker and Running back. Kyle had to come back from knee surgery last season to be a great leader for the wolves. His leadership is also evident in his off-season training, he follows the off-season training program and attends all team camps and helps teach in our youth football camps. Kyle also takes his academics very serious with a 4.0 grade point average. Thanks for all your hard work and dedication to the wolves football program over the years.

-Nominated by: Mr. Marty Wrage, GRHS Football Coach

