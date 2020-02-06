GRHS Wrestling Climbs Into First in 4A Rankings

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Wrestling team made the jump over Kelly Walsh High School to take the top spot in 4A in the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings.
The Wolves have been ranked second since the beginning of the season. Recent dominating performances by Green River have helped boost them into first place. The Wolves have five wrestlers sitting at the top of their respective weight divisions. An additional 10 wrestlers are also scattered across the rankings for Green River.
Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
The Wolves will have another great opportunity ahead of them this Saturday at the conference duals in Rock Springs.
Below are the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings:
106:
1. Tommy Dalton
5. Trevor Scicluna
113:
1. Dominic Martinez
5. Connor Todd
120:
1. Clayson Mele
7. Hunter Davis
126:
3. Kade Flores
6. Nathan Campos
132:
5. Kade Knezovich
138:
6. Zach Weipert
145:
5. Camar Nunn
152:
4. Jacob Weipert
160:
6. Jon Ty Leninger
182:
1. Payton Tucker
195:
1. Kaden Lloyd