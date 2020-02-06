GRHS Wrestling Climbs Into First in 4A Rankings

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Wrestling team made the jump over Kelly Walsh High School to take the top spot in 4A in the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings.

The Wolves have been ranked second since the beginning of the season. Recent dominating performances by Green River have helped boost them into first place. The Wolves have five wrestlers sitting at the top of their respective weight divisions. An additional 10 wrestlers are also scattered across the rankings for Green River.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Wolves will have another great opportunity ahead of them this Saturday at the conference duals in Rock Springs.

Below are the latest Wyo Wrestling rankings:

106:

1. Tommy Dalton

5. Trevor Scicluna

113:

1. Dominic Martinez

5. Connor Todd

120:

1. Clayson Mele

7. Hunter Davis

126:

3. Kade Flores

6. Nathan Campos

132:

5. Kade Knezovich

138:

6. Zach Weipert

145:

5. Camar Nunn

152:

4. Jacob Weipert

160:

6. Jon Ty Leninger

182:

1. Payton Tucker

195:

1. Kaden Lloyd