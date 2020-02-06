Photo Recap: Wolves Dominate Red Devils 63-15

GREEN RIVER — Dominance on the mat has been the headline for the Green River High School Wrestling team this season. The Wolves continued that trend on Wednesday night during a home dual against the Evanston Red Devils. Green River posted a final score of 63-15 over Evanston.

Green River adds the victory to a growing and impressive résumé this year. Back in January, the Wolves upset Star Valley on the road in a 36-36 score, earning the win on the ninth criteria. Last weekend, the Wolves competed in the Ron Thon Tournament and came away as tournament champions.

The Wolves are currently ranked first in 4A wrestling. As the season nears a close, Green River continues to make their case as the best in the state.

Below are results and photos from Wednesday night’s dual.

132: Kade Flores (GRHS) over Kody Rex (EHS) Fall 1:46

Flores set the tone to open the Wolves’ dual against the Red Devils with a pin to put GRHS up 6-0 in the opening match.





138: Kade Knezovich (GRHS) over Kendall Cummings (EHS) 3-2

Knezovich fought through three periods to earn the 3-2 victory. The win extended the Wolves’ lead to 9-0 over Evanston.









145: Camar Nunn (GRHS) over Ryker Case (EHS) Fall 1:31

Nunn added six points after taking advantage of a bad move by Case. The pin in the opening period extended the lead to 15-0.

152: Jacob Weipert (GRHS) over Carson Knight (EHS) Fall 1:22

Weipert followed Nunn with a pin of his own at the 1:22 mark in the first period. Weipert helped boost the Wolves to a 21-0 lead over the Red Devils.







160: Jon Ty Leinginger (GRHS) over Steven Dick (EHS) Fall 1:11

Leinginger was another Wolf to earn a pin during Wednesday night’s dual. His quick pin added another six points, making it 27-0 over Evanston.







170: Rigden Wagstaff (EHS) over Kaden Wilson (GRHS) Fall 1:50

Evanston found their first points of the night on a pin. Wagstaff’s first period pin against Wilson shortened Green River’s lead to 27-6.





182: Max Orr (GRHS) over EHS Forfeit

195: Payton Tucker (GRHS) over Mayson Erickson (EHS) Fall 1:36

Tucker chipped in another six points with a pin over Erickson. After Tucker’s match, the scoreboard read 39-6.





220: Kaden Lloyd (GRHS) over Rigan Haggatt (EHS) Fall 0:51

Lloyd posted the quickest pin of the night for the Wolves. His pin came in under a minute, securing another six points for Green River.





Heavyweight: Eric Orozco (EHS) over Roberto Mena (GRHS) Fall 1:32

The second and final Evanston pin came in the heavyweight match. Orozco took down Mena in the first period to lift the Red Devils to 12 points.







106: Trevor Scicluna (GRHS) over Walker Wilson (EHS) Fall 4:36

Scicluna earned a pin for the Wolves. The pin came late in the match during the third period. His six points extended Green River to a 51-12 lead.









113: Dominic Martinez (GRHS) over Ethan Reiohenberg (EHS) Fall 1:45

Martinez was the final GRHS wrestler of the night to earn a pin in the opening period. Martinez collected his victory, bolstering the Wolves’ lead to 57-12.

120: Clayson Mele (GRHS) over Jaxin Moore (EHS) Fall 3:22

Mele earned the eleventh and final pin of the evening for the Wolves. His pin came in the second period.







126: Logan Elsen (EHS) over Nathan Campos (GRHS) 14-7

Elsen scored the final three points of the night after a hard fought match between him and GRHS’ Campos. Elsen outlasted Campos in a 14-7 final score.







Green River’s next competition will be at the conference duals in Rock Springs on Saturday, February 8.