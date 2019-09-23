Haiku, LLC: 3D Interactive Tours for Realtors, Contractors & More

Haiku, LLC is a 3D interactive tour company, that helps market fully immersive experiences to prospective buyers, renters, customers or visitors, who can take a tour of your property anytime, from anywhere. Viewers can explore the property from a desktop computer, a mobile device, or with a virtual-reality headset for an even more realistic experience. Haiku, LLC creates highly realistic virtual environments that allow consumers to feel like they are viewing the property from the location.
There are several industries that Haiku, LLC can benefit 👇
- REAL ESTATE: Since opening in September, there are two real estate agents who offer this service exclusively to all of their clients: Mikaela Inman with HomeSmart CH4 Realty Group, and Irene Shiner with Castle Rock Realty Inc. You can view their listings on Realtor.com or contact them directly. We also offer our service for sale by owners! Haiku, LLC creates a virtual tour of property that allows prospective buyers and renters to experience the layout of the home in-depth, without having to be there!
We offer our services to every real estate agent in Sweetwater County. Ask your agent to contact us to get your home a virtual tour.
Mikaela Inman | 307-871-2551
mikaela.inman.wyo@gmail.com
📍490 Logan St., Green River, Wyoming, 82935
📍609 Gobel St., Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901
Keep up with Mikaela on Facebook HERE.
Irene Shiner | 307-871-2258
irene.shiner@yahoo.com
📍2130 Hitching Post Dr., Green River, Wyoming, 82935
📍149 Commerce Dr., Green River, Wyoming, 82935
Keep up with Irene on Facebook HERE.
- BUILDERS: This technology gives contractors an advantage to consumers, by allowing prospective buyers and investors to customize their homes before it is under construction. With the ability to walk through model properties anytime, from anywhere, consumers can conveniently feel at home before it is ever built! Smart Dwellings, a local company that builds custom homes, is using Haiku, LLC as part of their commitment to customer satisfaction.
Nathaniel Lemon | (307) 382-2233
nathaniel@smartdwellings.biz
Keep up with Smart Dwellings on Facebook HERE.
Haiku, LLC also provides services for travel & hospitality, recreational vehicles, and event venues!
👍 Keep up with Haiku on Facebook HERE.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.