Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Announced at Rock Springs High School

ROCK SPRINGS — The next Hall of Fame Class has been announced at Rock Springs High School and includes four athletes, two coaches, four distinguished alumus, one back-to-back state championship team and one outstanding contributor.

Following a long and thoughtful process in which a large number of nominees were considered, the committee decided on this group to become the third class inducted into the RSHS Hall of Fame.

The committee chose these individuals based on a wide array of criteria including academic and athletic achievement both in high school and beyond, professional accomplishments, and outstanding contributions to the school district and/or the communities where they reside.

The 2019 inductees will be honored during festivities throughout the week of September 5-7 that will culminate in the Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, September 7 at Rock Springs High School. The week’s events include the inductees joining the Tiger Town Bash on Thursday, September 5, and recognition during halftime of the Rock Springs/Laramie football game on Friday, September 6.

The 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Athletes:

Stan Pivic

Bill Stranagan

Gerald Mattinson

Kim Buston

Coaches:

Ted Schroeder

Sheila Syrud

Distinguished Alumni:

Joe Legerski

Dr. Nick Mamalis

Dr. John Demshar

Dr. Paul Bertagnolli

Team:

1987-88 Back-to-Back State Champion Boys’ Golf Team

Contributor:

Mike Wilmore

For more information about the Hall of Fame weekend events, inductees and more, visit Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Facebook page. SweetwaterNOW will be featuring individual profiles of the inductees throughout the month prior to the banquet.