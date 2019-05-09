Harrison Elementary First Graders Present Wax Zoo Museum

GREEN RIVER– First grade students at Harrison Elementary presented information on animals they had been researching in a wax zoo museum on Wednesday, May 8.

During this event, students presented monologues on the animals they have been researching. Students each selected an animal and spent about a month researching and filling out facts, parenting styles, habitats, predators and prey of their animal, what is on their animal’s dinner plate, labeling their animal, and coming up with a monologue of interesting facts unique to their animal.

“The idea stemmed from one of our writing standards on research. Students are expected to be able to write an informational story or report. I decided that I wanted the students to not only research but take it to the next level and present all their hard work to the staff, students, and parents of Harrison Elementary,” Brittney Montgomery, Harrison Elementary first grader teacher said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

From this experience students were able to learn how to compile information into a way that was interesting and captivating. They learned how to research appropriately and how to present what they learned to an audience.







“The students were excited to do this and learned what it feels like to present to others. They were empowered and filled with joy from the compliments all the other grade levels and teachers were giving them,” Montgomery said.

As a celebration for all of their hard work, students will be taking a field trip Friday, May 10 to the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.