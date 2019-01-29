Head On Collision on Highway 191 Results in Two Fatalities

PINEDALE– Monday, January 28 at approximately 4:30pm, Sublette County Dispatch received reports of a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 132 on Highway 191.

Sublette County Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS and Sublette County Unified Fire responded to the scene.

US Highway 191 was closed to traffic both directions between Daniel and Hoback Junction for approximately 4 hours for scene safety, first responder safety, and to allow the life flight helicopter to land.

Upon arrival first responders began CPR on a male driver in the first vehicle later identified as 44-year-old Marion Robinson of Bedford, Wyoming. Also in the vehicle was an 11-year-old passenger who was transported to Jackson by ambulance from the scene.

The juvenile was treated at St. Johns Medical Center and released to a family member. All resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful and Mr. Robinson was pronounced deceased on scene.

The female driver of the second vehicle, was later identified as 62-year-old Mary Ann Menster of Pinedale, Wyoming. Ms. Menster was life-flighted from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls due to the severity of her injuries.

Miss Menster succumbed to those injuries after she arrived at the hospital.

The investigation of the crash is being conducted by Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office extends their deepest condolences to the families of Mr. Robinson and Ms. Menster.