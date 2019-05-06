Heiner, Robinson Wed in Logan Temple on April 20

GREEN RIVER — Haylee Danae Heiner, daughter of Scott and Paula Heiner of Green River, Wyoming and Brennen Kyrk Robinson, son of James and Kathy Robinson, of Bedford, Wyoming, were sealed for time and all eternity in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple on April 20, 2019.

Haylee graduated from Green River High School and attended college at Western Wyoming Community College before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Florida Jacksonville Mission. Upon returning from her mission, she continued her schooling at BYU-I.

Brennen graduated from Star Valley High School. He served a mission for the Church in the Philippines Legazpi Mission. He has been attending BYU-I .

A reception was held for the couple in Thayne on April 19th and another reception was held on May 4th in Green River. After a honeymoon on a cruise in the Caribbean, the couple will move to Minnesota to work for the summer and then return to Rexburg to continue their studies at BYU-I.

