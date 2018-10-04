Help the WGFD Stop Poaching with These Easy Steps

CHEYENNE — The Stop Poaching program works because people truly care about Wyoming’s wildlife resources.

Each year, hundreds of animals are taken illegally in Wyoming, and without tips from concerned members of the public, many of these crimes would go undetected.

Game wardens follow up on all information received through the Stop Poaching program and in many cases these tips lead to successful prosecutions of violators.

Tips can be submitted by phone, text or online and reporters can choose to remain anonymous. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.

REPORT WILDLIFE VIOLATIONS

Stop Poaching Hotline:

1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 1-307-777-4330 for out-of-state calls.

Text keyword WGFD and message to 847-411. Android-based cell phone users may download a free app to submit text message reports.

iPhone users must text reports to 847-411.