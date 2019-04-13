HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Blaine Tate, Alamo Storage, WyoData Security Shredding & Quiznos

Welcome to the #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a new SweetwaterNOW exclusive series, brought to you in partnership with Commerce Bank, where we highlight hardworking business owners in our community.

This week we had a chance to catch up with Blaine Tate; who is the owner of Alamo Storage, and part owner of WyoData Security Shredding (partner, Bill Current), and Quiznos (partner Greg Erromaouspe) plus he’s a Brokerage Southwest Agent. In other words, Blaine is a busy guy…