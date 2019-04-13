HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Blaine Tate, Alamo Storage, WyoData Security Shredding & Quiznos

Welcome to the #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a new SweetwaterNOW exclusive series, brought to you in partnership with Commerce Bank, where we highlight hardworking business owners in our community.
This week we had a chance to catch up with Blaine Tate; who is the owner of Alamo Storage, and part owner of WyoData Security Shredding (partner, Bill Current), and Quiznos (partner Greg Erromaouspe) plus he’s a Brokerage Southwest Agent. In other words, Blaine is a busy guy…
Blaine was inspired at a young age to be a business owner by his grandpa. Blaine’s grandpa owned Pacific Meat Market in Rock Springs years ago.
“I’ve always wanted to follow in those footsteps. It was always in my plans to return to Sweetwater County to open businesses.”
So far, Blaine’s biggest business challenge has been choosing the right businesses to invest in. “I’m not batting 1,000.” he tells us.
“I’ve learned to be a little more patient and do more due diligence before diving into a new venture. My wife, Andrea has been very patient with me, but she still bristles every time she hears me say ‘So, what do you think about…’ ”
It’s no question that Blaine finds owning businesses rewarding, but to him, the most satisfying part is witnessing the growth of a business and getting to profitability.
Blaine’s favorite part of the journey is building relationships with his employees. “I’ve been extremely lucky to have such loyal employees over the years and the majority of success I’ve had can be attributed to them.”
For Blaine, business success is about making a positive impact on the community. “In my mind, a business is also successful if it has built positive relations with employees, customers, clients, and business partners.”
Throughout Blaine’s business experiences, he has collected a few wise words of advice for anyone who would like to invest in their own business.
“The best advice I can give to any aspiring business owner would be to do your due diligence before committing your time, money, and efforts to a new business. Not every business is going to be successful. Doing your homework will help you choose the ones that will give you the best chance at success.”
The #HometownHustle series is made possible by our great sponsor: