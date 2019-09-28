HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Jayn, Greg, & Mrianna, CJ’s Signs

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.





This week I had a chance to catch up with Jayn Wilder, Greg Whicker, and Mrianna Scorcz. Jayn is the owner of CJ’s Signs in Rock Springs, Greg is the Production/Install Manager and Mrianna is the Graphic Design Manager. They also have another graphic designer, Sierra Brunkhardt.

For years, CJ’s Signs has been helping customers in the Rocky Mountain region achieve their marketing goals through signs, and more. The folks at CJ’s Signs specialize in designing, producing, and installing signs along with printing stickers, and banners.

Jayn was inspired years ago to open up CJ’s Signs when a man sold her a gasket cutter…

The rest is history.

For Jayn, one of her favorite aspects of owning her own business is having the freedom that she wouldn’t have if she was working on someone else’s clock.

But, as we all know, that freedom does not come easy. There are always challenges when owning a business. Through the years, finding the right employees has been tough.

“It’s not easy finding employees with the same mindset, goals, and desire to succeed. I got lucky with my current employees,” said Jayn

CJ’S SIGNS IN 3 WORDS… Friendly, Fast, and Quality.



Jayn’s current managers are Mrianna and Greg. They take care of all of the day-to-day operations, taking care of customers, coming up with new products and ways to grow and improve the business.

Working at CJ’s Signs keep them on their toes.

“Everyday is different. We are never doing the same thing,” they explained.









For Greg & Mrianna business success means having happy customers and happy employees.

Mrianna’s favorite part of her job is being able to create something that goes above and beyond customer’s expectations.

“The greatest feeling in the world is seeing a

customer’s face light up with excitement,” she said.

As you can imagine, Greg and Mrianna have dealt with challenges and bumps along the way which they overcame by being creative and using each experience they’ve had to become better at their jobs.

“We are always trying to improve every aspect of the business.”

Everyone at CJ’s Signs would agree that working with the local community is one of the highlights of their job.

“We love meeting new people and building rapport. Plus, it’s awesome going to a business and seeing the sign and designs that we created.”



More work by CJ’s Signs.



Jayn, Mrianna, and Greg have a few wise words of advice they’d like to share with aspiring business owners and managers…

Greg “Be friendly and smile. A smile can make someone’s day and keep the business running.”

Jayn “Don’t get discouraged, and continue to move forward with your dream.”

Mrianna “Don’t lose the desire and passion to become better every day.”