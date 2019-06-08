HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Jennifer Villegas, Los Primos Restaurant

Welcome to the #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking business owners in our community.

This week, we had a chance to catch up with Jennifer Villegas, owner and operator of local Mexican restaurant Los Primos, located at 443 N Front Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

Jennifer and her family were inspired to become the owners of Los Primos 6 years ago so they could provide fresh, quality food for the community. They also wanted to be able to provide jobs for the community and family members.

Everything on the Los Primos menu is made from scratch. Plus, if you want something you don’t see on the menu the folks at Los Primos will whip it right up for you! They are always open to ideas and willing to try anything.

So far, one of the biggest challenge for Los Primos has been letting people know who and where they are.

“I just want everyone to know how great our food is and that we are open 7 days a week.”



When people have eaten at Los Primos, they have been solidly impressed.

Check out some of their raving Facebook & Google reviews below 👇

“Absolutely amazing dinner tonight, everyone’s right the molcajete is great and our waitress (Anna) was a delight, some of the best service we’ve had in town. Can’t wait to go try some other things off their great menu. Great food!”

-Chet E. (Facebook Review)



“Amazing service, authentic food made hot and fresh to order. Definitely, a must try.”

-Danielle V. (Google Review)



“Love their Molcajete. We have also had their tamales delicious. In my opinion, the best authentic Mexican food in town.”

-Lance B. (Google Review)



“Home of the perfect chili relleno!”

-Joan P. (Google Review)



When I asked Jennifer about her most satisfying moments in business she told us, her favorite part of this whole thing is seeing their hard work in the kitchen and their customer service pay off in the form of returning customers and compliments.

3 Word to Describe Los Primos Restaurant

Best. Food. Ever.

Jennifer loves being able to give family members, close friends, and community members jobs. But on her favorite perks is being able to work, and be able to see her family at the same time when they stop in to eat.

For Jennifer, business success is all about making the customer happy.

“I love seeing customer’s eyes light up when they see the food we worked so hard to make. Being able to make someone’s day better with quality food is the best feeling.”

Jennifer has gathered up some wise words of advice for aspiring business owners…

“As a small business owner, there will be good and bad seasons – but at the end of the day, if you enjoy what you do, it’s worth it. And remember, YOU DID IT! YOU ARE YOUR OWN BOSS!”



📍Find Los Primos at 443 N Front Street in Downtown Rock Springs



Monday – Saturday: 11AM – 10PM

Sunday: 11AM – 8PM



👍 Keep up with them on Facebook here.

