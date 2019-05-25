HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Jill & Dustin Eaton | Farson Mercantile

“In the beginning, Dustin was the one who wanted to run the Merc, but if we decided to do it, I wasn’t sure when we would sleep…” Jill told me.

Not only do they own three businesses combined, they also run a ranch in Farson, PLUS they have two children.

One weekend when Dustin was out of town, Jill decided to spend the day working at the Merc just to get a feel for the place and to help her decide if it was something they should invest in.

“When Dustin got back, his mind had completely changed. He wasn’t thinking that taking over the business would be the best idea, but I told him about how I worked at the store for the weekend and it had changed my mind.” Jill explained.

They have now been the proud business owners of the “Home of the Big Cone” for years!

The Merc is right off of US 191, on the way to Pinedale, Jackson, Yellowstone and more. So a multitude of travelers stop by for the famous ice cream throughout the Spring and Summer. The store also has a variety of souvenirs and other neat products – it is truly is one-of-a-kind. They also have some more savory options to eat, such as pizza and subs!