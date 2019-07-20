HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Laurie & Mike Drinkle, Drinkle Insurance

Welcome to the #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking business owners in our community.

This week, I had a chance to catch up with Laurie and Mike Drinkle. Laurie is the longtime owner of Drinkle Insurance and her son, Mike plans to take over the business when Laurie retires.

For over 16 years, the friendly folks at Drinkle Insurance have provided the community with affordable and quality insurance.

Before the inception of Drinkle Insurance, Laurie spent years working as support staff in the Insurance Industry. Using the knowledge she gained during that time, Laurie was inspired to open up her own agency.





As Laurie makes her transition out of the insurance world, Mike will insure (see what I did there) that the Drinkle Insurance Agency is ran with the respect, knowledge, and special regard that it deserves.

Mike has been with the agency for the past four years and is thrilled to be able to help Drinkle Insurance continue to grow and provide a service to our community.





For Laurie and Mike one of the most challenging parts about working in the “Insurance World” is keeping up with the continual changes.

“The insurance industry is constantly changing, so we are constantly adapting.”

In turn that also makes being a successful insurance agency even more satisfying.

When I asked Laurie and Mike about their favorite moments in business their answers were similar. They both love being able to provide a service to the community and being able to help people insure what they care about the most.

“The gratitude we receive when helping people while simultaneously overcoming setbacks and continuing to move forward really defines what we feel is business success.” explained Laurie.

DRINKLE INSURANCE IN 3 WORDS

Experience, Knowledge, Loyalty

When I asked both Mike and Laurie what advice they would give aspiring business owners – they both stressed the importance of remembering your goal – and working hard to achieve it.

“If you have a passion for something, never lose sight of your goal.”

-Laurie Drinkle

“Always work towards your goal, don’t let anything hold you back.”

-Mike Drinkle



📍Find Drinkle Insurance Agency at 70 E 2nd Street in Green River, WY



📞 Give them a ring at (307) 875-9307



Monday – Thursday

9AM – 5PM



Friday

9AM – 4PM