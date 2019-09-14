HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Sawdust & Stain Wyo

Welcome to #HOMETOWNHUSTLE – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where we highlight hardworking individuals in our community.



This week, I had a chance to catch up with Shane and Chelsey Moeller, the incredibly kind and talented owners of Sawdust & Stain Wyo. They offer carpentry and contracting services locally, but they also sell some products online through Etsy.

Shane and Chelsey started Sawdust & Stain Wyo in November of 2016 by opening up their online Etsy shop, where they sell their signature floating shelves to people all over the United States.

An example of their signature floating shelves. They sell multiple sizes and variations. (Also, doesn’t their kitchen look like something straight out of Pinterest?!)

“We wanted to start something that was ours and that we could build from.”

Since then, they have grown their home-based business by providing local services such as; built-ins, fireplaces, mantels, custom trim, and really anything you can think of. Shane also does contract work for new build construction as well as all finish carpentry and basement finishing!

He can make your Home Improvement Pinterest board a reality…

“Shane has this amazing talent for woodworking and this very natural ability to turn something so ordinary into something amazing,” said Chelsey.



A few home improvement projects by Shane.



“There is nothing quite like making something from scratch and turning it into something beautiful in someone’s home and seeing how happy they are with the end result.”





Being involved in the business has grown Chelsey’s passion for home design, decor, and just homes in general, so much so that she will soon have a real estate license.

In addition to all that Shane and Chelsey do, they are also proud parents to three adorable children; two girls and one little boy.

“We wear many hats and have a large support system,” explained Chelsey.

Both of them are from this Sweetwater County and have extended families that live in the area. Chesley’s dad works for them and both of their nieces have also worked for them.

“We believe in family and hard work, and love that we have been able to incorporate our families into this business that we have created.” And it shows.

Chelsey and Shane make quite the team.

Shane does all of the construction, carpentry, and contracting for the business. Chelsey takes over after construction to get products to customers and handles most of the day to day correspondence with customers to ensure the business runs smoothly.

Their biggest challenge has always been shipping their items all over the country, but over the last three years, they have learned tips and tricks along the way to make the process easier.

Being the parents of three young kids requires them to work hard to balance their work/family schedule.

“Family time is always something we make a priority. We both have to be very organized and share the responsibilities of our day to day life.”

So far Shane and Chelsey’s biggest accomplishment has been growing the business enough to allow Chelsey to be a stay at home mom.

“That was always our goal and our dream, and in April of this year, that became a reality. It’s truly something that we are so proud of.”

They also have the freedom to scale back when they are busy with their personal life – which is one of their favorite perks of owning their own business.

SAWDUST & STAIN WYO IN 3 WORDS… Ambitious, evolving, and custom.



For Shane and Chelsey business success is defined by accomplishing goals, and not necessarily being motivated by the dollar. They strive every day to create beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces for their customers, using passion and hard work.

They plan to continue growing their business to create an even bigger scope of business locally.

Shane plans to continue contracting aspect of the business while still creating beautiful home decor and improvement pieces for the people in the community.





Both of them understand that in small communities, sometimes it is hard to know who to call or who to trust to come into your home do complete that project you have been dreaming of.

“We want to be those people that you call without hesitation,” they explained.

Plus, Chelsey is excited to soon receive her real estate license. Keep her in mind if you plan on buying or selling a home in the future!

“Without this business (Sawdust & Stain Wyo) I wouldn’t have been able to focus on that goal.”





As a product of taking the leap and opening up their own business, Shane and Chelsey have gathered some advice they would like to share with aspiring business owners.

“Just take it one day at a time and trust your passion. There will always be ebbs and flows, but hard work and honesty really do pay off. It will be incredibly rewarding and also very exhausting but owning your own business is such an amazing experience and one that we feel very blessed to have!”