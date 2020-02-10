Hospice of Sweetwater County to Receive Donation from Commerce Bank of Wyoming “My Fair Share” Program

ROCK SPRINGS– Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate a worthy organization in the community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees.

The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward the organization.

The recipient of the 2019 My Fair Share Program is Hospice of Sweetwater County. Pledges that will be awarded to this organization total over $1,700. Approximately $143,000 has been donated over the last decade across the communities we serve, since the program’s inception.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees will present a check to Hospice of Sweetwater County at the “My Fair Share Breakfast” on Friday, February 21 at 8:30 am in the bank lobby located at 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 100.

The Bank employees will host the organization in celebration of the important services that this vital agency provides to the community.