Hospice Offering 8-Week Grief Workshops Beginning in October

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Hospice of Sweetwater County will be offering two, 8-week grief recovery workshops in the month of October, according to Executive Director Nicole Mandros.

The Grief Recovery Method® Grief Support Group is an action program designed to help individuals and families move beyond death, divorce and other losses.

The program addresses the following myths about grief:

Time heals all wounds

Replace the loss

Grieve alone

Be strong for others

Bury your feelings

It will also concentrate the problem that people have been socialized to believe that these feelings are abnormal and unnatural.

The Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program makes that possible for individuals to move forward, and also provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.

The 8-week program in Rock Springs takes place at the Rock Springs Library, Ferrero Room every Thursday from October 3 to November 21. The classes will be conducted from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. There will be no class October 31.

The Green River program will be conducted at the Mansface Church, Fireside Room, 350 Mansface Street every Wednesdays from October 2 to November 20. Classes take place from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., and there will be no class October 30.

For further information call:

Bereavement Coordinator Hospice of Sweetwater County

Nancy Johnson – 307-362-1990

Certified Grief Recovery Specialist® & Teacher

Jenny Boteler – 317-508 -6477