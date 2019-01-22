House Bill Aims to Raise Cigarette Tax to $1.60 in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Tobacco users, brace yourself.

The Wyoming House of Representatives is considering a bill this week that if passed, would raise the tax on tobacco a full dollar on a pack of 20 cigarettes.

HB218 was introduced today by Representative Dan Zwonitzer (R-Laramie) and co-sponsored by Bob Nicholas (R-Laramie) and Senators Stephen Pappas (R-Laramie) and Charles Scott (R-Natrona).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This bill would increase the excise tax on cigarettes by a total of 5 cents per cigarette, or $1 per pack of 20 cigarettes, increasing the tax from $0.60 per pack to $1.60 per pack.

This bill would also increase the excise tax on moist snuff from $0.60 per ounce to $1.60 per ounce, and increase the excise tax on cigars, snuff and other tobacco products by 167 percent.

Revenues to the General Fund

According to the fiscal note accompanying the bill, “the proposed excise tax increase on cigarettes would result in a revenue increase to the General Fund of approximately $22.7 million per year and a revenue increase to local governments of approximately $4.0 million per year.”

The proposed excise tax increase on moist snuff, cigars, snuff and other tobacco products would result in a revenue increase to the General Fund of approximately $9.1 million per year, according to the fiscal note.

These projections assume constant rates of consumption under the January 2019 CREG forecast and the current tax rate of $0.60/pack.

Opposition Mounting

But not everyone is excited about this potential boon to the General Fund.

Representative Stan Blake (D-Sweetwater) says the funds would be allocated in the wrong place.

“I have always voted against the cigarette tax in the past, aka ‘sin tax’, and will probably be a no vote on this one,” Blake said today. “If the increase was used to help stop smoking, I would consider it. If the money went to the Department Of Health and help with cessation programs I would consider it.”

Blake said the allocation to cities and counties, and then to the General Fund is nothing more than a tax increase targeted at a specific group of people.

“Trying to raise revenues on the backs of those that smoke and chew is not a very sound tax plan. In my humble opinion,” Blake added.

Representative JoAnn Dayton-Selman (D-Sweetwater) said the tax increase may not even actually deter tobacco users from using the product.

“Studies show that changing tax rates do not traditionally change consumption patterns,” Dayton-Selman said.

HB218 received its introduction in the House today and has not been assigned to a committee as of this afternoon. No floor session has currently been scheduled to discuss the bill either.